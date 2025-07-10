‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Straight-to-Series Order at ABC With Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke

The “Scrubs” reboot is scrubbing in. The new series, which takes the same name as its predecessor, “Scrubs,” has scored a straight-to-series order from ABC for the upcoming 2025-26 TV season, the network announced on Thursday.

While original series star Zach Braff was already attached to the project, his “Scrubs” co-stars Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke have also officially joined the reboot as stars and executive producers.

The official logline for the new show is as follows: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Additionally, Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra have joined “Scrubs” as showrunners and executive producers. “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence is also attached to EP the show, but hasn’t been attached to return as showrunner since its conception as he balances his other series, including Warner Bros. TV and Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso” and “Bad Monkey.” Hewill serves as an EP for Doozer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

“’Scrubs’ means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” Lawrence said in a statement.

News of the pickup for the upcoming season comes almost half a year after news broke that a “Scrubs” reboot was in development at ABC. “Scrubs” will join ABC’s slate of comedies this season, including “Shifting Gears” and “Abbott Elementary.”

