‘King of the Hill’ Is a Tad Over the Hill 15 Years Later in Season 14 Trailer

Believe it or not, it’s been 15 years since “King of the Hill” ended its run on Fox — but there’s only one more month to go until it returns for Season 14.

Hulu dropped the trailer for the continuation of the animated sitcom on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the people of Arlen’s lives since time has indeed kept on ticking.

“After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane,” per the official logline.

Season 14 will star Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss, as well as new addition Ronny Chieng taking over the voice of Kahn.

Original co-creators Judge and Greg Daniels executive produce with 20th Television Animation alongside new showrunner and EP Saladin Patterson. Other EPs include 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein, as well as Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis.

The first iteration of “King of the Hill” ran for 259 episodes across 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010, with its final year in first-run syndication. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

The first 10 episodes of “King of the Hill” Season 14 premiere Monday, Aug. 4, on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+.