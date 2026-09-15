‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Episode Release Schedule

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Television’s most reliable show returns this week. On Wednesday, Apple TV’s “Slow Horses” kicks off its sixth season in four years. Based once again on novels by “Slough House” author Mick Herron, the new season catches viewers back up with the show’s crew of rejected English spies as they fight against threats both mysterious and not.

The first season produced without longtime showrunner and creator Will Smith, “Slow Horses” Season 6 is shaping up to be the ultimate test of the show’s increasingly impressive level of consistency (both in terms of its quality and annual output). Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Slow Horses” Season 6.

When does “Slow Horses” Season 6 premiere?

“Slow Horses” Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 16.

How can I watch “Slow Horses” Season 6?

“Slow Horses” Season 6 will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV.

When do new episodes come out?

Once again, Apple TV is set to roll out its six new “Slow Horses” episodes one at a time beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16 and ending on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The series remains one of the few Apple TV originals that does not drop multiple episodes at once.

You can find the full, episodic “Slow Horses” Season 6 release schedule below.

Episode 1 — Wednesday, Sept. 16

Episode 2 — Wednesday, Sept. 23

Episode 3 — Wednesday, Sept. 30

Episode 4 — Wednesday, Oct. 7

Episode 5 — Wednesday, Oct. 14

Episode 6 — Wednesday, Oct. 21

What is “Slow Horses” Season 6 about?

“Slow Horses” Season 6 is based on author Mick Herron’s “Joe Country” and “Slough House” novels. It follows Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and the rest of their fellow Slough House misfits as they find themselves and multiple ex-slow horses targeted and hunted by a pair of mysterious, ruthless assassins (Kyle Soller and MyAnna Buring). Things only get more complicated from there when River’s estranged mercenary father Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving) resurfaces in London with nefarious intentions.

Who is in the cast?

Most of the “Slow Horses” Season 5 crew is back for the show’s sixth season, including Gary Oldman (“The Dark Knight”), Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”), Kristin Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”), Saskia Reeves (“Luther”), Christopher Chung (“My Brilliant Career”), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (“Peaky Blinders”) and Tom Brooke (“Preacher”).

As has already been confirmed, “Slow Horses” Season 6 will also see Rosalind Eleazar (“Missing You”) and Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”) reprise their previous roles. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”), meanwhile, is also set to make her long-awaited return as Sid Baker.

The season’s new arrivals include Kyle Soller (“Andor”), MyAnna Buring (“The Witcher”), Lenny Rush (“Am I Being Unreasonable?”), Lucian Msamati (“Conclave”) and Harry Lloyd (“Game of Thrones”).

Watch the trailer: