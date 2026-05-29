‘Star City’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

“Star City” is taking the “For All Mankind” universe back to the beginning.

The new Apple TV show is spinning out from the streamer’s alternate history sci-fi story about the ramifications of the Russians winning the space race and landing on the moon before the United States. Where “For All Mankind” spent its first season grappling with the Americans losing the race, the first season of “Star City” will show the lengths the Russians went to to ensure they got to the moon first.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the firstd season of Apple TV’s “Star City.”

When does “Star City” Season 1 come out?

“Star City” Season 1 premieres Friday, May 29.

How can I watch “Star City” Season 1?

The first season of “Star City” will be available exclusively on Apple TV so if you want to watch you’ll need a subscription to the streamer.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The series premieres with a pair of episodes, and then after that, “Star City” will drop one new episode a week throughout its eight-episode run. Here’s a full rundown on the schedule.

Episode 1 – May 29

Episode 2 – May 29

Episode 3 – June 5

Episode 4 – June 12

Episode 5 – June 19

Episode 6 – June 26

Episode 7 – July 3

Episode 8 – July 10

What is “Star City” Season 1 about?

“Star City” is a spinoff series from Apple TV’s “For All Mankind.” The new show will go back to the initial space race to the moon but now from the Soviet Union’s perspective. In this universe, the Russians beat the Americans to the moon and “Star City” will track how that happened while the first season of “For All Mankind” explored how it went for the Americans to lose. Here is the official synopsis:

“Soviet cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers risk everything in an ambitious space program aiming to be the first to reach the moon.”

Who is in the “Star City” Season 1 cast?

The cast of “Star City” Season 1 includes Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, and Josef Davies.

Watch the trailer: