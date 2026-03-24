Apple TV’s ‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for 6th and Final Season

“For All Mankind” will take one small step one last time at Apple TV.

On Tuesday, Apple TV renewed the space drama for a sixth and final season. The fifth season of the critically acclaimed series from Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi arrives this Friday. The show’s first spin-off series, “Star City,” is set to debut on May 29.

“Getting to explore the ‘For All Mankind’ universe over six seasons has been an amazing privilege, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to finish the story the way we’ve always hoped,” Wolpert and Nedivi said in an official statement. “We’re incredibly proud of what this series has become, and grateful to Apple TV and Sony Pictures Television for helping us see it through to its final chapter.”

“From being one of the first Apple Originals to launch on Apple TV in 2019, ‘For All Mankind’ has remained an innovative, epic sci-fi series that has enthralled fans season after season,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV, added. “As one of Apple TV’s most enduring and celebrated series, it has delivered time and again because of the extraordinary artistry of visionary storytellers Ron, Matt and Ben, along with our partners at Sony, and we can’t wait for people to experience how this story comes to its exhilarating conclusion when the final season debuts next year.”

One of the first Apple TV shows, “For All Mankind” imagines an alternate history version of the space race where Russia landed on the moon first. Of course, this one moment has caused countless ripples, with the series springing forward in time by about a decade each season, mixing real-life historical figures with the show’s rich cast of fictional characters.

The sixth and final season of “For All Mankind” is about to go into production.

In the upcoming season 5 of “For All Mankind,” the series “picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home,” according to the official synopsis.

The ensemble cast returning for season 5 includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz and Ines Asserson.

You can stream the first four seasons of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV right now.