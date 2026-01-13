‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3 Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

TV’s most toxic show is back as “Tell Me Lies” returns for its third season on Hulu.

After seeing Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) get back together in the explosive Season 2 finale, Season 3 will see the toxic exes reunited much to the chagrin of Lucy’s besties Bree (Cat Missal) and Pippa (Sonia Mena), who are dealing with their own personal crises.

Fresh out of her secret affair with Tom Ellis’ Oliver, Bree navigates her next steps while Pippa struggles to balance her relationship with a grieving Wrigley (Spencer House) with her blossoming feelings for Diana (Alicia Crowder). And surprise! “Tell Me Lies” released three episodes to celebrate the Season 3 premiere, rather than two as previously announced, so happy bingeing.

When does “Tell Me Lies” Season 3 premiere?

The new season hits Hulu on Jan. 13 at 12 a.m. ET, meaning that viewers on the West Coast can watch beginning at 9 p.m. PT on Jan. 12.

When do new episodes drop?

New episodes release every Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET, or Monday night at 9 p.m. PT.

“Tell Me Lies” Season 3 episode release schedule:

Season 3, Episode 1: “You F*cked It, Friend” — Tuesday, Jan. 13 “Back at Baird College for spring semester, Lucy and Stephen promise things will be different this time.”

Tuesday, Jan. 13 Season 3, Episode 2: “We Can’t Help It If We Are a Problem” — Tuesday,

Jan. 13 “Bree encounters an unexpected reunion. Stephen gives Lucy an ultimatum.”

Jan. 13 Season 3, Episode 3: “Repent” — Tuesday, Jan. 13 “The Puswas attend an Apres-Ski frat party. Lucy tries to switch her focus away from Stephen.”

Season 3, Episode 4: “Fix Me Up, Girl” — Tuesday, Jan. 20 “A surprising setback sends Diana back into Stephen’s orbit. Lucy seeks advice from an unlikely person.”

Season 3, Episode 5: “I’d Like to Hold Her Head Under Water” — Tuesday, Jan. 27 “Gossip spirals around Lucy at a pool party. Bree seeks answers from her childhood.”

Season 3, Episode 6: “I Don’t Cry When I’m Sad Anymore” — Tuesday, Feb. 3 “Everyone goes goth for Valentine’s Day. Stephen introduces a new friend.”

Season 3, Episode 7: “As I Climb Onto Your Back, I Will Promise Not to Sting” — Tuesday, Feb. 10 “Relationships are tested at Bree’s photography exhibition. Lucy devises a plan to finally put rumors to rest.”

Season 3, Episode 8: “Are You Happy Now, That I’m on My Knees?” — Tuesday, Feb. 17 “A scandal erupts at Baird College. When shocking truths come to light, consequences follow for everyone.”



Are more episodes on the way?

It’s too soon to say. Hulu hasn’t granted a Season 3 renewal to “Tell Me Lies” quite yet.

Who’s in the cast?

Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Costa D’Angelo.

Watch the trailer: