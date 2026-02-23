‘The CEO Club’ Cast Guide: Who Are the Powerhouse Women in the Prime Video Docuseries?

Prime Video’s “The CEO Club” has arrived, and it features some of the most powerful and influential women in various fields.
The eight-part series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be these powerhouse women as they run their various business empires.
Here’s Prime Video’s description of the series: “The CEO Club follows a group of trailblazing female CEOs as they navigate the triumphs and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. Redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, these women enter the next phase of their careers with confidence and clarity forged by life experiences. Viewers are granted an all-access pass to their worlds—witnessing everything from high-stakes negotiations to innovative brand launches. Shot in a compelling docu-style, the series highlights their individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women. As members of an elite circle of moguls, these multi-hyphenate CEOs come together to unwind, connect, and uplift one another, all while continuing to generate opportunities that leave a lasting impact.”
The cast includes Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman and Isabela Rangel Grutman. Learn more about them and their accomplishments below.
Serena Williams
Does she even really need an introduction? Serena Williams, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, joins the cast. The Compton-raised athlete boasts 23 Grand Slam title wins and four Olympic gold medals. She’s also a part-owner of the Toronto Tempo, the first Canadian WNBA expansion franchise.
Thalia
Multilingual Mexican singer, songwriter, fashion designer and all-around businesswoman Thalia joins the cast. She is best known for her roles in the soap operas “Marimar” and “María la del Barrio.” In addition, she has been dubbed the “Queen of Latin Pop,” having sold more than 60 million albums worldwide.
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger comes in next. She is a former model, fashion designer and entrepreneur who is best known for launching the luxury brand Dee Ocleppo and serving as the creative director of Judith Leiber. She is also known for her philanthropic efforts in autism research.
Loren Ridinger
Loren Ridinger is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and businesswoman. She is currently the CEO of Market America Worldwide, and she founded the award-winning cosmetics line Motives.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant, has blossomed into a globally recognized supermodel. She is best known for vitiligo awareness advocacy and for founding her skincare brand Cay Skin. She became the first supermodel with a visible skin condition to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Hannah Bronfman
Hannah Bronfman is an entrepreneur, investor, wellness influencer and the founder of the e-commerce platform HBFIT, a content hub catered to all things surrounding health and wellness. During her time as an investor she’s help support over 70 companies.
Isabela Rangel Grutman
Last but certainly not least is Brazilian-born supermodel Isabela Rangel Grutman, who has been modeling since the age of 12. Aside from her life in the fashion industry lane, Grutman is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is also the founder of fashion brand Rangel and Isa Grutman jewelry.