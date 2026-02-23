‘The CEO Club’ Cast Guide: Who Are the Powerhouse Women in the Prime Video Docuseries?

Prime Video’s “The CEO Club” has arrived, and it features some of the most powerful and influential women in various fields.

The eight-part series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be these powerhouse women as they run their various business empires.

Here’s Prime Video’s description of the series: “The CEO Club follows a group of trailblazing female CEOs as they navigate the triumphs and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. Redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, these women enter the next phase of their careers with confidence and clarity forged by life experiences. Viewers are granted an all-access pass to their worlds—witnessing everything from high-stakes negotiations to innovative brand launches. Shot in a compelling docu-style, the series highlights their individual journeys, collective camaraderie, and the power of women supporting women. As members of an elite circle of moguls, these multi-hyphenate CEOs come together to unwind, connect, and uplift one another, all while continuing to generate opportunities that leave a lasting impact.”

The cast includes Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman and Isabela Rangel Grutman. Learn more about them and their accomplishments below.