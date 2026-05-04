21 TV Finales Airing This Week, From ‘The Rookie’ to ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

May is a month of many finales, and it’s off to a jam-packed start this week, with everything from Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” to Hallmark’s “Hope Valley: 1847” signing off for now. There’s also a slew of mid-season network hits dropping their season finales throughout the month, and this week brings some ABC heavy hitters like “The Rookie,” “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy” to a close, along with a healthy dose of A&E’s reality programming.

Check out a complete guide to all the TV shows airing their season finales this week below.

Eric Winter in “The Rookie” Season 7 (ABC)

Monday, May 4

Monday brings a buckshot trio of TV finales to your screen, ranging from the latest animated “Star Wars” series to the latest Food Network baking competition. You’ll also be saying farewell to Nathan Fillion and the Mid-Wilshire crew until “The Rookie” returns for Season 9. You won’t have to wait nearly so long for what’s next for Fillion, however — the TV staple returns to screens as his DCU character Guy Gardner in Damon Lindelof’s “Lanterns” this August.

“Star Wars” fans will have an even shorter wait for the next installment, with “The Mandalorian & Grogu” hitting theaters later this month. As for “Maul,” the “Shadow Lord” series was renewed for a second season in April.

“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord”

Disney+, 3 a.m. ET

“The Ultimate Baking Championship”

Food Network, 9 p.m. ET

“The Rookie” Season 7

ABC, 10 p.m ET

Tuesday, May 5

Deborah Ann Woll and Charlie Cox in “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 (Disney+)

Tuesday is the most packed finale day of the week, with everything from a BritBox murder mystery (not yet renewed) to Marvel’s latest “Daredevil” offering (already shooting Season 3) to another ABC procedural, “Will Trent” (renewed, but no release date set).

Elsewhere, HBO will wrap up its four-episode Dean Potter docuseries, “The Dark Wizard,” Netflix will live-stream the finale of its Kevin Hart-hosted comedy competition series, A&E’s got a pair of “Wars” signing off for the season, and “NCIS: Origins” will wrap up its second season. The prequel series to the long-running CBS staple will return for Season 3, but with a catch — the episode count has been reduced from 18 to 10.

Here’s the full Tuesday schedule:

“A Taste for Murder”

BritBox

“Will Trent” Season 4

ABC, 8 p.m. ET

“Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2

Disney+, 6 p.m. ET

“The Dark Wizard”

HBO, 9 p.m. ET

“Funny AF with Kevin Hart”

Netflix, 9 p.m. ET

“NCIS: Origins” Season 2

CBS/Paramount+, 9 p.m. ET

“Road Wars” Season 7

A&E, 9:30 p.m ET

“Customer Wars” Season 8

A&E, 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 6

Wednesday’s finale list is short and sweet with a single entry: Peacock’s “Love Island USA” spinoff, “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” will wrap up its second season of following contestants in their lives after the show.

“Love Island: Beyond the Villa” Season 2

Peacock, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 7

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Thursday brings another busy night for network finales: “9-1-1” (renewed for a 10th season), its spinoff “9-1-1: Nashville” (renewed for Season 2) and ABC’s longest-running show, “Grey’s Anatomy” (yep, renewed again for Season 23), will all air their season finales, as well as NBC’s “The Hunting Party,” which is still on the bubble and awaiting news of renewal or cancellation.

Elsewhere, Hallmark’s streaming series “Hope Valley: 1874” is wrapping up its first season, as is A&E’s “Predator Hunters.” Neither has received a Season 2 renewal yet.

“Hope Valley: 1874”

Hallmark+

“9-1-1” Season 9

ABC, 8 p.m. ET

“9-1-1: Nashville” Season 1

ABC, 9 p.m. ET

“Predator Hunters”

A&E, 9 p.m. ET

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22

ABC, 10 p.m. ET

“The Hunting Party” Season 2

NBC, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 8

Just one Friday finale in the lineup this week: History’s “The Proof Is Out There” will wrap up Season 6 as we head into the weekend. The series follows host Tony Harris as he investigates the inexplicable, from hauntings to UFOs. No official Season 7 renewal on this one yet.

“The Proof Is Out There” Season 6

History, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 9

Saturday draws the week of finales to a close (nothing on Sunday this week) with a pair of long-running A&E franchises wrapping up their latest installments: “Storage Wars” closes out its 17th season in 16 years, while “Duck Dynasty: The Revival” will air its Season 2 finale.

“Storage Wars” Season 17

A&E, 9 p.m.

“Duck Dynasty: The Revival”