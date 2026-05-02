7 Underrated Documentaries to Watch on Netflix in May

Netflix is a haven for documentaries, but let’s face it, there are so many to. choose from that sometimes it’s hard to decide which ones are worth your time. Well, you’re in luck. We’ve seen a lot of them, and now we’ve put together a list of some of the best underrated Netflix documentaries you may not have heard of.

These range from shocking true crime docs to music docs to even a film all about movies from the 1970s. They’re disparate in nature and tone, but all well worth checking out.

See our list of seven underrated documentaries to watch on Netflix this month below.

Breakdown: 1975

Breakdown: 1975. Pictured: Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon. Cr: mptvimages.com / Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The 1970s are considered by many to be the greatest decade in American cinematic history, so Morgan Neville – the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning “20 Feet From Stardom” — made a documentary about that. “Breakdown: 1975” focuses on how films like “Taxi Driver,” “Chinatown,” “All the President’s Men,” “Dog Day Afternoon” and more channeled the anxiety and distrust in the American public through the lens of independent film, with some of history’s greatest directors capturing the national mood through art. It’s a fascinating and wildly enjoyable doc.

Victim/Suspect

“Victim/Suspect” (Netflix)

What happens when a victim finally speaks out and is then treated like a suspect? That’s the premise of the 2023 doc “Victim/Suspect,” which follows a journalist who discovers several legal cases across the U.S. where young women are charged by police for making false sexual assault accusations, despite being truthful. It’s a harrowing but essential doc, with voices across the spectrum speaking to the troubling trend of women not being believed when they go to law enforcement.

Girl in the Picture

“Girl in the Picture”

The less said about “Girl in the Picture,” the better, but if you’re a fan of true crime documentaries, put it on your list. The documentary film goes to some truly shocking places as it follows the story of a woman who dies in Tulsa after a suspicious hit-and-run accident, only for her co-workers to discover she wasn’t really who she said she was. The story unravels further when a reporter’s interest is piqued by a photograph of the woman as a young girl.

The Greatest Night in Pop

“The Greatest Night in Pop” (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It’s strange to call “The Greatest Night in Pop” underrated, but it still feels like too few people saw this one. The 2024 film chronicles the making of the 1980s hit “We Are the World,” which brought the most famous pop superstars together for one night – after an awards show, no less – to record the song. The archival footage is spectacular as we witness Michael Jackson struggling with stage fright, Bob Dylan trying to figure out how to fit in and other A-listers get agitated as the night wears on and Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie are racing against the clock to get this song in the can.

The Keepers

“The Keepers”

One of the best documentary series Netflix has ever made, “The Keepers” tells the story of the unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969. Cesnik was a teacher at a high school, and in contemporary footage, her students believe there was a cover-up involved in identifying her killer. The series spans seven episodes and takes great care to humanize Cesnik while also ratcheting up the tension as new theories are explored.

Pretend It’s a City

Fran Lebowitz in Pretend It’s a City (Courtesy of Netflix)

This Martin Scorsese-directed documentary is a little hard to describe, but it’s unendingly charming. “Pretend It’s a City” is ostensibly about renowned author and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz, but the conceit of the film is a series of frank and hilarious conversations between Lebowitz and Scorsese. It’s very New York and an absolute delight.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

“Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

From Ryan White, the same director as “The Keepers,” comes “Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter.” While a lot of true crime struggles to find a satisfying conclusion due to a lack of clear answers, “Into the Fire” builds to a shocking and cathartic ending as it twists and turns through the story of Aundria Bowman, who went missing in 1989. The search for answers is anchored by Aundria’s birth mother, who gave her up for adoption as a baby and seeks justice. This film is divided into two parts.