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“The Hunger Games” is an ever-expanding franchise, so nailing down just when each one is taking place and how much time has passed is getting more confusing.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” takes us back to the 50th rendition of the games and the Second Quarter Quell. Haymitch Abernathy – who is later played by Woody Harrelson – competes in his Hunger Games in this story.