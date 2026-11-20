“The Hunger Games” is an ever-expanding franchise, so nailing down just when each one is taking place and how much time has passed is getting more confusing.
“Sunrise on the Reaping” takes us back to the 50th rendition of the games and the Second Quarter Quell. Haymitch Abernathy – who is later played by Woody Harrelson – competes in his Hunger Games in this story.
The new film stars Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch alongside McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Maya Hawke, Glenn Close, Whitney Peak and Iris Apatow.
Here is exactly where in the timeline “Sunrise on the Reaping” takes place and how many years occur before and after certain events.
When does “Sunrise on the Reaping” take place?
“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the second prequel set in “The Hunger Games” franchise and can slot in between two previously released movies. The story of Haymitch’s Quarter Quell games takes place 40 years after Coriolanus Snow’s turn in “A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and 24 years before Katniss volunteers as tribute in “The Hunger Games.”
How to watch the movies in chronological order
The “The Hunger Games” series has expanded with a number of prequels since the original trilogy wrapped up and was fully adapted. If you want to watch everything in chronological order, here is how your binge will look.
- “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
- “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”
- “The Hunger Games”
- “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”
- “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”
- “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”