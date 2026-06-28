Where to Watch the BET Awards: Start Time, Streaming Options and More

The BET Awards are shaping up this year to be, once again, a star-studded affair. The 2026 edition of the Black Entertainment Television network’s annual awards show is set to honor Black icons like Ms. Lauryn Hill, “One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor and Sylvia Rhone. This year’s BET Awards performers, meanwhile, include Baby Keem, Ari Lennox, Cardi B, Doechii, Raye, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Nas and more.

With all of that in mind, here is how, when and where you can watch this year’s BET Awards.

When is the 2026 BET Awards?

This year’s BET Awards are scheduled to air live Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

What channel is the 2026 BET Awards on?

The 2026 BET Awards will air simultaneously on 11 channels this year. The annual award show will air live this time around on BET, BET Her, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, Pop, Comedy Central and TV Land. Cable subscribers, in other words, will have plenty places to go to watch this year’s edition of the BET Awards.

Fortunately, cable cutters also do not have to worry about missing out.

Will the 2026 BET Awards be available to stream?

Yes! In addition to its 11 cable broadcasters, the 2026 BET Awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+, BET.com and the BET app as well. Paramount+ subscribers will not need a live TV streaming package to watch the award show on the platform.

Who is hosting the 2026 BET Awards?

The 2026 BET Awards will be hosted by Druski. At just 31 years old, the popular internet comedian and digital creator is set to become the youngest host in the history of the BET Awards. That honor was previously held by Kevin Hart, who hosted the award show in 2011 when he was 32.

“I grew up watching the BET Awards,” Druski said in a statement, following his hosting announcement. “To know the comedic legends that hosted before me set the bar so high, I’m just grateful to be a part of the history. But I’m still bringing my brand of comedy to the stage.”