How to Watch the 2025 ‘Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade’ on TV and Disney+

If you want to bring the most magical place on Earth home this holiday season, you’re certainly going to want to tune in for this year’s installment of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.”

The annual celebration of the season returns on Christmas Day, hosted by Alfonso Riberio (“Dancing With the Stars”) and the voice of “Zootopia’s” Judy Hopps herself, Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as live-action “Lilo & Stitch” star Maia Kealoha as Parade Correspondent. This year’s lineup includes performers Coco Jones, Gwen Stefani and Iam Tongi, as well as early looks at Pixar’s “Hoppers” and the upcoming live-action remake of “Moana.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to wach the 2025 Christmas parade so you don’t miss a magical moment, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming.

What time is the Disney Parks Christmas parade?

The parade airs Christmas morning — Thursday, Dec. 25 — on ABC at 10 a.m. EST, 9 a.m. CST, 5 a.m MST and 5 a.m. PST.

It will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST.

Who’s performing in the Christmas parade this year?

As usual, you can look forward to performances set across Disney Parks’ locations, including Galaxy’s Edge, Main Street and even the Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Here’s the lineup of the 2025 ‘Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade’ performers.

Coco Jones — “This Christmas”

Lady A — “Winter Wonderland”

Mariah the Scientist — “Please Come Home For Christmas”

Bebe Rexha — “Last Christmas”

Nicole Scherzinger — “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Gwen Stefani — “White Christmas”

Iam Tongi — “The Christmas Song”

Coco Jones and Chewbacca (Disney/Omark Reyes)

Who is the Parade Correspondent?

That would be Maia Kealoha, who starred in Disney’s 2025 live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.”

What are the movies being previewed?

You’ll get a glimpse at two upcoming Disney features during the show, the Pixar film “Hoppers” and the live-action “Moana” remake, both of which arrive in theaters in 2026.

“Hoppers” is a sci-fi adventure about an animal lover who leaps at the chance to embrace new animal communication technology and explores the mysteries of the animal world. Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm lead the cast of the animated film, directed by “We Bare Bears” creator Daniel Chong. “Hoppers” hits theaters on March 6, 2026.

“Moana” is, of course, the live-action retelling of Disney’s box office smash animated musical adventure of the same name. Dwayne Johnson returns as the “You’re Welcome”-singing demigod Maui alongside newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho voiced the title character in the 2016 film). “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail directs the film, which sails into theaters on July 10, 2026.