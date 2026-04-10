‘Faces of Death’ Is Back: Where to Watch the Remake of the Infamous Horror Movie

“Faces of Death,” one of the most intriguing horror titles of 2026, arrives this week from “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” director Daniel Goldhaber. This long-awaited follow-up to that underrated social crime thriller functions as a metatextual reimagining and sequel to its cult classic 1978 parent film.

That movie, directed by John Alan Schwartz, famously presented itself as an actual documentary featuring real, gruesome deaths, but which in reality consists of both recreated and staged scenes and archival footage.

Goldhaber’s reboot takes an in-universe spin on its parent film’s legacy, all while promising to offer comparable visceral violence.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Faces of Death.”

When does “Faces of Death” come out?

“Faces of Death” hits theaters Friday, April 10.

Is “Faces of Death” streaming?

No, “Faces of Death” is not currently streaming. IFC released the film exclusively in movie theaters on April 10. A streaming premiere date for the horror movie has not been announced yet, nor has the date for its eventual VOD debut.

For now, you can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of “Faces of Death” at the links below.

Who is in the “Faces of Death” cast?

Former “Euphoria” star Barbie Ferreira (“Nope,” “Mile End Kicks”) leads the cast of “Faces of Death.” The movie’s screen ensemble also includes Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things,” “Power Rangers”), Josie Totah (“Jessie,” “Magic Camp”), Aaron Holliday (“Sharp Objects,” “Cocaine Bear”), Jermaine Fowler (“Coming 2 America,” “Superior Donuts”), J.D. Evermore (“Treme,” “True Detective”) and Charli XCX (“The Moment,” “100 Nights of Hero”).

What is “Faces of Death” about?

“Faces of Death” follows the moderator (Ferreira) of a popular social media platform responsible for filtering out offensive or violent content after she stumbles across a group operating on the platform that appears to be re-enacting the murders captured in the original “Faces of Death” movie from 1978.

As the videos become more popular and rumors about them grow, Ferreira’s Margot is forced to determine for herself whether the violence depicted in them is real or not.

Watch the trailer: