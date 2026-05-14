Where to Watch the Acclaimed New Revenge Thriller ‘Is God Is’

For anyone looking for a solid revenge thriller to check out, “Is God Is” lands in theaters at the perfect time.

The film follows two sisters who embark on a journey to get revenge on their abusive father at the request of their mother. “Is God Is” also boasts an impressive cast that includes Vivica A. Fox, Janelle Monáe and Sterling K. Brown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Is God Is” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Is God Is” come out?

“Is God Is” opens in theaters on Friday, May 15.

Is “Is God Is” streaming or in theaters?

“Is God Is” will only be available in theaters when it first releases so if you want to see it you will have to secure a movie ticket. Since it’s an Amazon MGM film it will likely stream on Prime Video once its theatrical window ends.

Find “Is God Is” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Is God Is” cast?

The revenge film stars Vivica A. Fox, Janelle Monáe, Mykelti Williamson, Erika Alexander, Kara Young, Mallori Johnson and Sterling K. Brown.

What is “Is God Is” about?

The new film follows two sisters who decide to head out on a journey for revenge on their abusive father by their mother who is suffering from severe burns. Here is the official synopsis.

“Two sisters embark on an epic quest for revenge; confronting a charged family history that will push them to extraordinary lengths.”

Watch the trailer: