Where to Watch ‘The Terror: Devil in Silver’

“The Terror” is back with a new installment, and this time the AMC horror anthology series stars Dan Stevens, “The Guest” himself.

The third entry pivots from adapting a novel by Dan Simmons to one by Victor LaValle’s – “Devil in Silver.” The film follows Stevens’ character after he is wrongfully placed in a psychiatric hospital that just happens to be haunted by a devil. No good for anyone.

Here is where and when to tune in for “The Terror: Devil in Silver.”

When does “The Terror: Devil in Silver” come out?

The latest entry in “The Terror” anthology series debuts on Thursday, May 7.

How can I watch “The Terror: Devil in Silver”?

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” will be available to stream in a couple different places. On Thursday nights, the show will drop new episodes on both Shudder and AMC+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Terror: Devil in Silver” will drop weekly on AMC+ and Shudder across the six-episode season. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – May 7

Episode 2 – May 14

Episode 3 – May 21

Episode 4 – May 28

Episode 5 – June 4

Episode 6 – June 11

What is “The Terror: Devil in Silver” about?

The third season in the horror anthology is an adaptation of the Victor LaValle novel “Devil in Silver.” It follows a man who is wrongfully placed in a psychiatric hospital and slowly learns that – on top of the hostile environment he’s acclimating to – the halls are haunted by a horned devil.

Who is in “The Terror: Devil in Silver”?

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” stars Dan Steven as the lead. He is joined by Judith Light, CCH Pounder, Aasif Mandvi, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen Root, Michael Aronov, and Marin Ireland.