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Where to Watch ‘The Terror: Devil in Silver’

The latest entry in the AMC horror anthology adapts Victor LaValle’s novel

Jacob Bryant
"The Terror: Devil in Silver" (Credit: AMC)
"The Terror: Devil in Silver" (Credit: AMC)

“The Terror” is back with a new installment, and this time the AMC horror anthology series stars Dan Stevens, “The Guest” himself.

The third entry pivots from adapting a novel by Dan Simmons to one by Victor LaValle’s – “Devil in Silver.” The film follows Stevens’ character after he is wrongfully placed in a psychiatric hospital that just happens to be haunted by a devil. No good for anyone.

Here is where and when to tune in for “The Terror: Devil in Silver.”

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When does “The Terror: Devil in Silver” come out?

The latest entry in “The Terror” anthology series debuts on Thursday, May 7.

How can I watch “The Terror: Devil in Silver”?

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” will be available to stream in a couple different places. On Thursday nights, the show will drop new episodes on both Shudder and AMC+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “The Terror: Devil in Silver” will drop weekly on AMC+ and Shudder across the six-episode season. Here is the full rundown:

  • Episode 1 – May 7
  • Episode 2 – May 14
  • Episode 3 – May 21
  • Episode 4 – May 28
  • Episode 5 – June 4
  • Episode 6 – June 11

What is “The Terror: Devil in Silver” about?

The third season in the horror anthology is an adaptation of the Victor LaValle novel “Devil in Silver.” It follows a man who is wrongfully placed in a psychiatric hospital and slowly learns that – on top of the hostile environment he’s acclimating to – the halls are haunted by a horned devil.

Who is in “The Terror: Devil in Silver”?

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” stars Dan Steven as the lead. He is joined by Judith Light, CCH Pounder, Aasif Mandvi, John Benjamin Hickey, Stephen Root, Michael Aronov, and Marin Ireland.

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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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