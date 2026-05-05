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‘The Boys’ Series Finale Heads to Movie Theaters With 4DX Screenings

“In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang,” the show’s X account shares

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Antony Starr as Homelander in Season 5 of "The Boys" (Prime Video)
Antony Starr as Homelander in Season 5 of "The Boys" (Credit: Prime Video)

The end of “The Boys” is getting the big-screen treatment, with its fifth and final season finale set for 4DX theatrical showings in addition to streaming on Prime Video.

“In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang,” the show posted on their X account Tuesday. “Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m.”

Susan Heyward as Sage and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train in "The Boys" Season 4 (Prime Video)
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Prime Video is the latest streamer to release an episode in theaters. Netflix leaned into this strategy with the epic finale of “Stranger Things” and more recently for the global premiere of “One Piece” Season 2. HBO Max also screened the final episode of “The Pitt” Season 2 in select Alamo Drafthouse locations.

Details surrounding the theatrical window and how many theaters the finale will premiere in have yet to be released.

The satirical superhero series was created by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and adapted from the comic book series of the same name. “The Boys” premiered on Prime Video in 2019. The series follows the titular Boys as they combat the nefarious supe organization Vought.

“The Boys” has been a hit for Prime Video, leading to several spinoff series, including animated anthology series “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” an upcoming prequel series “Vought Rising” and a since-canceled YA series “Gen V.”

The Season 5 finale was originally set to release on Prime Video Wednesday May 20, one day after the scheduled theatrical release. The runtime of the series finale has been listed as 63 minutes.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti all star in “The Boys” with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward.

“The Boys” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

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Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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