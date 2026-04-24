‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Canceled at Prime Video After 2 Seasons

Amazon canceled “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V” after two seasons on Prime Video.

The series originally premiered in 2023 with its second and final season concluding in October of last year. Reportedly, characters from “Gen V” will still appear in upcoming episodes of the fifth and final season of “The Boys,” which is currently airing weekly on Prime Video.

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon,” executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a statement. “You’ll see them again.”

The college spinoff series took place at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where young supes train for the chance to one day join The Seven. The cast of “Gen V” included Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Hamish Linklater.

Outside of “Gen V,” “The Boys” universe continues to expand. The franchise’s first prequel series “Vought Rising” started production in August 2025 and is slated for a 2027 debut on Prime Video. The creators also announced that “The Boys: Mexico” is in development but the spinoff has not yet been greenlit to series.

“Gen V” was developed by Craig Rosenberg, Goldberg, and Kripke, who each executive produced the series. Showrunner Michele Fazekas also executive produced the series alongside Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein.

Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou served as co-executive producers. “Gen V” produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Both seasons of “Gen V” are available to stream on Prime Video. The series finale of “The Boys” will premiere on the streamer May 20.