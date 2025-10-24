What’s Next for ‘The Boys’ Universe After ‘Gen V’ Season 2

And just like that, Season 2 of “Gen V” has come and gone. That bloody showdown between Marie and Dr. Thomas Godolkin makes fans of the universe crave more. Don’t worry, more is yet to come. When you ask? Well, we’ve got some answers.
In the Season 2 finale of “Gen V,” Marie ends Godolkin for good, and by the end of the episode, Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Reggie/A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) come in to welcome Marie and her buds into the resistance, an underground force ready to take on Homelander.
It leaves viewers excited for what’s to come, and with so many “The Boys” spinoffs in the works, we totally understand the anticipation, especially since “The Boys” is closing its story with the fifth and final season. We’re here with what we know for now.
Here’s a breakdown of the shows that will follow after Season 2 of “Gen V.”
“The Boys” Season 5
“The Boys,” the universe’s mothership show, has yet to reveal its official release date, but we can bet our lucky Starlights that it’ll drop sometime in early 2026, with the show having finished filming on July 1, 2025.
This should be the first show to come out after Season 2 of “Gen V.” Kripke told us “The Boys” will take place six months after the events in “Gen V” Season, and that fans can expect to see Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the gang plopped into an underground world of resistance. Check out Kripke’s full comments here.
“Vought Rising”
Ahh, “The Boys” very first prequel series, “Vought Rising” — this should be the next show to drop once Season 5 of “The Boys” ends, as production started up back in early August 2025. The series revealed the first looks at the characters a couple of weeks later. Since “The Boys” is slated for release sometime in early 2026, “Vought Rising” will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.
“Gen V” Season 3
Now, what comes next after “Vought Rising” is a little tricky. It could either be the third season of “Gen V” or the debut of “The Boys: Mexico.” But since “Mexico” is still in development, we’re going to guess that “Gen V” Season 3 will be queued up first.
Once fans get a taste of “Vought Rising,” we’d like to think that the college spinoff will be back around for Season 3 since the last two seasons dropped in September. Kripke let us know that he and his team are excited to explore the “Gen V” world and they’ve already got a plan for a third season. Check out his full comments about that here.
“The Boys: Mexico”
Last but certainly not least is the third “The Boys” spinoff, “The Boys: Mexico.” As we mentioned above, “Mexico” is still in development, and the pilot script is being written. While Kripke told us that the product they have right now is “hilarious,” he hopes it will get made. Since the series’ future is up in air, we’re going to slot this one in last.
There truly is a glimmer of hope, though, as there was a little Easter egg in “Gen V” Season 2 when Emma discovers that Cipher, who is revealed to be Dr. Thomas Godolkin, spent some time at the Vought Mexico City office. So, keep your fingers crossed!