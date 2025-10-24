What’s Next for ‘The Boys’ Universe After ‘Gen V’ Season 2

And just like that, Season 2 of “Gen V” has come and gone. That bloody showdown between Marie and Dr. Thomas Godolkin makes fans of the universe crave more. Don’t worry, more is yet to come. When you ask? Well, we’ve got some answers.

In the Season 2 finale of “Gen V,” Marie ends Godolkin for good, and by the end of the episode, Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Reggie/A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) come in to welcome Marie and her buds into the resistance, an underground force ready to take on Homelander.

It leaves viewers excited for what’s to come, and with so many “The Boys” spinoffs in the works, we totally understand the anticipation, especially since “The Boys” is closing its story with the fifth and final season. We’re here with what we know for now.

Here’s a breakdown of the shows that will follow after Season 2 of “Gen V.”