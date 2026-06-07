Where to Watch the Tony Awards Streaming or on TV

Sunday marks the day of the 79th Annual Tony Awards, meant to celebrate the best that Broadway had to offer in the 2025-2026 season. “The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” dominated nominations for the annual stage awards show, announced by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss in early May.

But where can you watch the annual awards show, and can they be streamed? Read on to find out.

Where can I watch the Tonys?

The main three-hour ceremony for the Tonys will air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday. If you do not have cable, the show can be streamed on Paramount+ — though that’s only available for subscriber’s to the streaming service’s premium tier.

Can I watch the Tonys without cable or Paramount+ Premium?

Paramount+ subscribers can stream the Tonys on-demand after they have concluded, whether they are premium members or not.

Is there a pre-show?

Yes, there will be a pre-show for the 79th Annual Tony Awards. Like last year, the Tonys will be split into two parts: the main three-hour ceremony and a 90-minute pre-show known as The Tony Awards: Act One. This event, hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess, will start at 3:35 p.m. PT/6:35 p.m. PT.

What is nominated at the 2026 Tonys?

“The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” lead the show with 12 nominations each, with both being nominated for Best Musical alongside “Titanique” and “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).” “Ragtime,” recognized in Best Revival of a Musical alongside “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” and “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show,” gained the second-most nominations with 11. “The Balusters,” “Giant,” “Liberation” and “Little Bear Ridge Road” make up the Best Play category.

Months after gaining her first Oscar nomination, Rose Byrne picked up her first nomination at the Tonys, recognized in Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in “Fallen Angels.” “Fallen Angels” is itself nominated in Best Revival of a Play alongside “Becky Shaw,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Every Brilliant Thing” and “Oedipus.”