‘Creature Commandos’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Creature Commandos” plans to kick off James Gunn’s DCU vision with a bang.

The first property to release since Gunn started his gig as the head of the DCU, “Creature Commandos” is in the same vein as the writer/director’s previous DC effort “The Suicide Squad.” The series follows a group of non-humans forced to work missions deemed too much for even human prisoners.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Max’s “Creature Commandos.”

When does “Creature Commandos” Season 1 come out?

“Creature Commandos” premieres on Thursday, Dec. 5.

How can I watch “Creature Commandos” Season 1?

“Creature Commandos” – unlike previous DC series this year “The Penguin” – will drop it’s episodes exclusively on Max. It won’t play on HBO through the season.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “Creature Commandos” drop together on premiere day Dec. 5. The following five episodes of the season will drop weekly until the second week of January. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1: “The Collywobbles” – Dec. 5

Episode 2: “The Tourmaline Necklace” – Dec. 5

Episode 3: “Cheers to the Tin Man” – Dec. 12

Episode 4: “Chasing Squirrels” – Dec. 19

Episode 5 – Dec. 26

Episode 6 – Jan. 2

Episode 7 – Jan. 9

What is “Creature Commandos” Season 1 about?

“Creature Commandos” represents the first full series overseen by James Gunn as he shepards his version of the DCU into the future. With tones of Gunn’s previous DC project “The Suicide Squad,” “Creature Commandos” tasks a soldier to put together a team of non-humans called Task Force M to handle missions not suitable for other humans – even if they are prisoners.

The team ends up consisting of a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein’s monster, a gorgon and more.

Who is in the “Creature Commandos” Season 1 cast?

“Creature Commandos” boasts an impressive voice cast. It included Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorous, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.