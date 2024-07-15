‘Creature Commandos’ EP Says Animated Series Will Be the ‘First Expression’ of James Gunn’s DC Universe

James Gunn fans may not be surprised by the direction of the upcoming “Creature Commandos” animated series, but that’s not a bad thing if you ask executive producer Dean Lorey.

“That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go,” Lorey told TheWrap in an interview during the Television Critics Association’s 2024 summer tour.

Lorey noted that the Max show, which follows government official Amanda Waller as she develops a black ops team of monsters, is “nothing new.”

“It’s ‘Suicide Squad.’ He’s done it,” Lorey said. “People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about.”

As a cocreator of the Max original “Harley Quinn,” as well as its upcoming spin-off series “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!,” Lorey has a history of creating animated series within the DC universe. However, “Creature Commandos,” which is completely written by Gunn, will mark the first TV installment of the DCU, Gunn’s soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe. The show is expected to premiere in December on Max.

The showrunner also teased to TheWrap that Season 5 of “Harley Quinn” is on the way. “I came back and ran Season 5. I haven’t had anything to do with last couple of seasons, but it’s really fun. Now all those things are very deep in post, so I’m really pretty much done with having to do anything there,” Lorey said.

As much as Lorey enjoys his animated projects, he’s appreciated returning to the world of live action. Lorey was part of TCA to promote his upcoming multi-cam comedy “Poppa’s House,” which stars Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. The series follows a happily divorced radio show host as he continues to parent his adult son. Lorey noted the project “could not be more different” than animation.

“Animation, it’s like you work on it, hand it off, and then a year later you get color footage. So this is very, very fun for me to be back in a room with people. I love all the animated shows, and I will continue to do them. But I am loving this,” Lorey said.