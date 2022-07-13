‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets 10-Episode Series Order

“Criminal Minds” is officially coming back, with the fan-favorite series getting a 10-episode order for a Paramount+ revival that will reunite many of the show’s original cast members, according to reports.

The news, first reported by TVLine, comes after a long-winding back-and-forth about the status of the revival.

Yesterday, Joe Mantegna — who starred in the CBS procedural as FBI Special Agent David Rossi — tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo on a set that seemed to tease the revival, writing, “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project #criminalminds.” The post was then retweeted by the show’s official Twitter account.

In addition to Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Kirsten Vangsness will be reprising their roles, though Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be back, per TVLine. TheWrap has reached out for comment about the revival and returning cast members.

In February of last year, it was announced that Paramount+ would bring back “Criminal Minds” for a limited one-season run. The reboot would reunite the team for a single, open-and-closed investigation. Erica Messer, the series’ longtime showrunner and EP, was expected to return as showrunner. Additionally, the streamer revealed a companion docuseries, “The Real Criminal Minds,” to feature a real-life former FBI profiler who would examine real cases and criminal behavior, aided by clips viewers will recognize from the fictional series.

However, in July of 2021, Brewster tweeted that the planned revival was “dead,” calling it a “bummer.” Most recently, though, Tanya Giles — chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming — told reporters during the Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour that the revival was “alive and well.”

“Criminal Minds,” created by Jeff Davis, was one of CBS’ longest-running series, airing from 2005 until 2020. It led to two spinoffs, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which were far less successful than the original.