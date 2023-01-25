‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Fantasy TV Series in the Works at Amazon Studios (Video)

Critical Role, a media company behind the acclaimed animated series “The Legend of Vox Machina,” has scored a multiyear exclusive overall television and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the agreement, Critical Role will produce an animated television series based on its highly successful livestream campaign “Mighty Nein,” which follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones who can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands. Watch a teaser trailer for the show above.

“Mighty Nein” will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham alongside Metapigeon and Amazon Studios. Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Fairfax”), Antonio Canobbio (“Arlo the Alligator Boy”), and Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”) at Titmouse will also executive produce.

The series, which will soon begin production, is slated to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Additionally, Critical Role will develop its own original television shows, films and content under its Metapigeon production banner while continuing to partner on a new slate of projects both in and outside the Critical Role Universe.

“Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey and we are eager to see where this new series takes us,” Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“The Legend of Vox Machina,” which is produced in partnership by Metapigeon and animation production company Titmouse, aired in January 2022 exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 premiered on Jan. 20 and Season 3 was officially announced at New York Comic Con and is currently in production.

“Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein,” Critical Role co-founder and CEO Travis Willingham said in a statement. “With today’s announcement, we’re confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine.”