Critics Choice Awards Claim Golden Globes Date for Early January 2022

A few days after NBC said it wouldn’t broadcast next year’s Golden Globes, which effectively put the annual show on ice for at least year, another awards show has taken its early January spot on the calendar.

The CW announced it will move up next year’s Critics Choice Awards to Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, and air them live from 7-10 p.m. ET (West Coast will be tape-delayed).

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The CW again and looking forward to gathering in person to celebrate the finest work of this upcoming season,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said. “The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will mark a return to the glamorous, star-studded revelry that make these nights absolutely unforgettable.”

This year’s edition aired in March. It earned a 0.1 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo and 334,000 viewers.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” NBC said on Monday, which followed a growing boycott against the HFPA, which puts on the Globes, for its lack of diversity and treatment of Black-led film and TV projects. “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

With the recent bad publicity faced by the HFPA, a growing wave of studio boycotts, time constraints and now no TV network, it is unlikely there will be a 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

A group of 100-plus PR firms that pulled their clients from HFPA events on Monday said they “applaud NBC’s decision to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes, allowing the HFPA the time it needs to thoughtfully reform its management, culture and practices. The depth and scope of change necessary requires time and sustained focus.”

In response to NBC’s decision, the HFPA announced a full timetable through this summer for implementing promised reform initiatives.