Crunchyroll has officially launched on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Canada, Sweden and the U.K., with plans to launch in additional territories throughout 2024.

“Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library,” Terry Li, the anime streamer’s EVP of emerging business, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Prime members can choose between two member options — a $7.99 per month “Fan” plan or $9.99 per month “Mega Fan” plan — which allow them to stream the entire Crunchyroll’s library ad-free and enjoy new episodes shortly after their release in Japan. At launch, Mega Fan subscribers can also download titles for offline viewing, with additional non-video benefits to be added shortly.

In 2021, Crunchyroll was sold by AT&T to Sony’s Funimation Global Group for $1.175 billion.

The anime streamer, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories, has 12 million paying subscribers globally. The service, which offers 46,000 episodes of series and films and more than 1,300 unique titles, brings 40 to 50 new and returning titles per season.

In addition to being available on Prime Video Channels, Crunchyroll has launched its own 24/7 FAST channel, including Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+.