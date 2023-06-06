Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Civil Rape Suit as Trial Was Set to Start

Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago just as a civil trial was set to start Tuesday.

According to court records obtained by TheWrap, the settlement was announced as potential jurors were arriving for selection in New York federal court. The “Jerry Maguire” star was accused of persuading a woman he met in the VIP lounge of a Greenwich Village restaurant to come to his room at The Mercer Hotel on the pretense of needing to change clothing.

The woman, who initially filed the case anonymously but was told by Judge Paul A. Crotty that she would have to reveal her name at trial, claimed in the lawsuit that once inside Gooding’s room, the actor began to shed his clothes in front of her and she tried to leave. She claimed Gooding blocked her path, pushed her onto the bed, forcibly touched her breasts and genitals and then raped her, despite her saying “no” repeatedly.

When the woman tried to leave after Gooding went to the bathroom, the actor returned to the bed and anally raped her, the lawsuit said.

The “American Crime Story” actor insisted through lawyers that the encounter was consensual and that she bragged afterward to others that she had sex with a celebrity.

Minutes after jurors were to begin assembling in a courtroom, a calendar entry in the official court record said: “TRIAL OFF,” The AP reported, noting that it added: “Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter.”

The lawsuit sought $6 million in damages. Attorney Gloria Allred, one of several representing the woman, declined comment to The AP. Those representing Gooding did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities say Gooding has been accused of committing sexual misconduct against more than 30 other women, including groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior, The AP reported.

He pleaded guilty in a forcible touching case in October in New York. The criminal case stemmed from accusations made from three women over his behavior at a Manhattan nightclub.

He admitted to forcibly kissing a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square in September 2018 and admitted to subjecting two other women to non-consensual physical contact in October 2018 and June 2019, but received no jail time after completing six months of alcohol and behavior modification treatment. He was expected to continue therapy under the terms of the plea deal.

One of the women from that case was set to testify in the civil rape trial, telling the AP that never getting her day in court was “more disappointing than words can say.”

A lawyer for Gooding Jr. had no comment.