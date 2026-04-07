Adrian Grenier Cashes In on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Snub With Cheeky Starbucks Ad: ‘Let’s Leave Nate in 2006’ | Video

Adrian Grenier may not be in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” but he found a way to cash in on all the hype surrounding the film.

On Tuesday, Grenier, who played Anne Hathaway’s character’s (somewhat toxic) boyfriend Nate in the first “Devil Wears Prada” movie, appeared in a new Starbucks ad touting nothing but “good energy.”

“You might’ve seen the headlines,” he started off in the ad for Starbucks’ new Energy Refreshers. “I wasn’t asked to be a part of a certain sequel. But, I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy.”

As Grenier went on, he toasted to his character Nate, who he said “made a mean sandwich and loved his girlfriend – to a point.”

“Okay, so he wasn’t perfect,” Grenier added. “So, let’s leave Nate in 2006 and keep this good energy going … I mean, if they call, I’m free.” Watch the ad for yourself below.

Grenier’s tongue-in-cheek ad comes nearly a month after the actor shared his belief that his character was left out of the sequel due to the “backlash” that emerged in the two decades since the first film came out.

“We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it,” he told Page Six in March. “But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff.”

Back in 2021, Grenier admitted he was initially shocked by all the pushback to Nate, noting to Entertainment Weekly, “I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak.”

He added: “All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time. And in many ways, he’s very selfish and self-involved; it was all about him. He wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.”

While Grenier will be MIA from the sequel, which arrives in theaters May 1, there are plenty of familiar faces returning for the movie, including Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.