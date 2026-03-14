‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Snubbed Adrien Grenier Because of Backlash to His Character, Actor Says

Adrien Grenier believes “backlash” to his character in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada” is why he’s not involved in the sequel, which is due out this summer.

“We’re all fans of the movie, whether or not we’re in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn’t get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there’s some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it,” he told Page Six in an interview out of SXSW published Saturday. “But I think that just leaves room for a spinoff.”

Grenier played the chef boyfriend of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) in the first movie.

Though many fans have described his character as immature and selfish, Grenier has repeatedly expressed his surprise to the response over the years.

“I didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak”,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

He continued, “All those memes that came out were shocking to me. It hadn’t occurred to me until I started to really think about it, and perhaps it was because I was as immature as Nate was at the time. And in many ways, he’s very selfish and self-involved; it was all about him. He wasn’t extending himself to support Andy in her career.”

Grenier added that he’s since come to see the truth in the assessement.

The movie’s writer Aline Brosh McKenna stood up for Grenier’s character in the same interview. “What he is critical of is that the values that she set out for herself, she is not following through on, and there’s a hypocrisy there,” McKenna said at the time.