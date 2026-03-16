‘Culture Shock’ Podcast Promises Unfiltered Celebrity Interviews About Life in the Public Eye With Host Andy Lalwani

Podcasting has become one of the most prominent pillars of modern pop culture, so it’s shocking there’s not really a platform for celebrities to get real about living life in the public eye — until now, that is.

Red carpet reporter Andy Lalwani is set to launch new comedy podcast “Culture Shock” on Thursday with inaugural guest Vincint and celebs like Tan France, Laverne Cox and Matt Rogers still to come.

“Built around awkwardly hilarious, deadpan exchanges, ‘Culture Shock’ dives into bad decisions, career whiplash, Internet myths, industry misconceptions and the chaos of navigating relevance in a 24/7 media landscape. It’s the kind of conversation that usually happens after the cameras are off — except this time, the mic is still on,” per a press release. “Blending insider awareness with self-aware humor, the podcast taps into the shared absurdity of celebrity, virality and public scrutiny. The result is a show that feels less like a traditional interview and more like an unfiltered conversation between people who understand the performance of culture because they’ve lived it.”

“Through ‘Culture Shock,’ Lalwani draws on this experience to create a space where public figures can speak freely, offering audiences the candid, unfiltered conversations that rarely make it past the velvet rope or the press briefing,” the synopsis continued. “His expertise ensures that every episode captures the humor, chaos and humanity of modern fame, making it a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the quirks of celebrity culture.”

Whether you recognize Lalwani from his previous podcast experience, his viral red carpet interviews or even his YouTube days, you know he’s the perfect person for the job.

“With ‘Culture Shock,’ we’re not interested in the rehearsed answer,” the social media star added in a Monday statement. “We’re interested in what happens when someone admits the awkward, the messy and the unexpectedly funny parts of building a public identity.”

“Culture Shock” launches Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.