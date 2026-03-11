Margaret Cho Encourages Queer Community to Revolt Against Trump and His ‘Terrible Administration’

Margaret Cho accepted her Icon Award at Tuesday night’s 2026 Queerties by calling out Trump supporters for blindly following an “incontinent child molester” into war.

“I’m so honored to be here with all of you, I love the Queerties. I’m just proud that we have an award ceremony to acknowledge what we do — we make each other laugh, we make each other survive this terrible administration, we make each other want to revolt even harder,” she began her speech. “You really have to think about what’s happening right now. It’s really about us continuing to use our voices, to use our art for change and to not stop. Are you going to serve c–t or are you going to serve can’t?”

“It’s a f–king nightmare, we’re in a f–king war, they want to draft people for this incontinent child molester who doesn’t even know what he wants out of anything. It’s just insane,” Cho continued. “I just hate listening to all of them. Karoline Leavitt is saying, ‘Oh, we’re not ruling out a draft.’ They’re going to actually let our nation’s children die for this ridiculous cause.”

The iconic comedian received her honor from “Fire Island” co-star/writer Joel Kim Booster, earning a standing ovation in the process.

“We have to stand up for each other and, in particular, we have to stand up for the trans community. This is the time where we have to fight, because they are facing a genocide. When a state like Kansas revokes driver’s licenses overnight and says to trans people, ‘You don’t exist now.’ What is that meant to do? That’s genocide, so we have to fight for them,” Cho further noted. “What’s so hard for me, as a gay elder, is to watch our government be so horribly transphobic and disgusting to trans people and how that sounds to trans kids, to queer kids. It’s already hard enough to grow up gay, it’s so painful. And then you have the government bullying you, it’s so terrible.”

“So what we have to do as gay adults, if you’re a gay adult, you have to stand up and be proud. Throw your shoulders back and look happy all the time. Because trans kids will see you, gay kids will see you and they will see you and they will say, ‘Hey, that person made it. They’re happy. Maybe I can grow up to be like them, maybe I can be like that happy person,’” she concluded. “Hold your partner’s hand, even if you hate them. Even if you were kind of hoping that they overturned gay marriage because that would make it a lot easier to get out of the relationship.”

Meanwhile, Paul W. Downs hilariously presented his “Hacks” scene partner Megan Stalter with the Vanguard Award, while Mae Martin received the Groundbreaker Award from “Wayward” co-star Sarah Gadon.

“I love you and I love gay. And our president should be arrested,” Stalter stated, echoing the message written on her patriotic pin.

Hosted by “Drag Race” royalty Trixie Mattel, winners from the crimson evening at AVALON Hollywood included Lady Gaga, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, “The Traitors,” “Heated Rivalry,” François Arnaud, Bosco, Suzie Toot, Gus Kenworthy, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Conan Gray, Caleb Hearon, Ezra Sosa, Katseye, “Twinless,” “Wicked: For Good,” “Boots,” “Dragvestigations,” “The Kelly Mantle Show” and “Oh, Mary!”

Other highlights included Kelly Mantle co-hosting for a bit, Lushious Massacr delivering an empowering acceptance speech of her own, Parvati Shallow murdering Monét X Change offstage, Mikey Angelo rapping the names of winners who were not present and singer Bryce Xavier expertly closing out the show.

The 14th annual Queerties are set to stream March 19 on WOW Presents Plus.