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Ally Maki and Jenna Ushkowitz Launch Asian American Girl Club Media Company AAGC Originals

The actors’ new venture includes film and TV production, as well as the “Undefinable” podcast hosted by Ushkowitz and Kara Wang with guests Kristi Yamaguchi and Hayley Kiyoko

JD Knapp
Ally Maki, Jenna Ushkowitz
Ally Maki, Jenna Ushkowitz for Asian American Girl Club (AAGC)

Ally Maki’s Asian American Girl Club has been around since 2018, but the digital community platform is now expanding to media with AAGC Originals.

In addition to a new film and TV production arm, AAGC is launching the “Undefinable” podcast on Wednesday with hosts (and COO) Jenna Ushkowitz and Kara Wang, with initial first season guests Kristi Yamaguchi and Hayley Kiyoko.

“Asian American Girl Club’s journey has been grounded by our community, and with the outpouring of testimonials and the forging of personal connections through shared experiences, we knew our next chapter would be developing media and content,” Maki shared in a statement. “We have an incredible guest lineup, and we are so excited to share the stories of Asian American women and continue growing our footprint through AAGC Originals, which will allow us to dig deeper into the conversations that matter and amplify our community’s voice on a larger stage.”

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“Growing this business has always been about finding the right people to grow with. Bringing on these new investors isn’t just about funding, it’s about adding people who really understand what we’re trying to build and want to be part of making it happen,” Ushkowitz added. “They bring experience, perspective, and a belief in where we’re headed that means everything. This is how we take things to the next level, together.”

Maki (founder/CEO) and Ushkowitz are joined on the executive leadership team by Tia Samn, Olivia Gerke and Annie Huang. The brand was backed by a private funding round with investors like Amy Liu, Ellen Chen, Dave Lu, Manny Jacinto, Darren Criss, Dianne Doan, Sherry Cola, Christine Ko, Alan Yang and Julie Oh.

“In this rapidly evolving landscape, where we’re finally seeing more stories led by Asian women, it feels really meaningful to have a voice in shaping the stories that get told,” Maki further told TheWrap. “Over the past seven years of building, we’ve seen firsthand the impact these stories can have. And as a new mom, that responsibility feels even more personal. Being part of bringing these stories to life has expanded my sense of agency, not just to tell our stories, but to open the door for others and shape what the next generation grows up seeing.”

“After being in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, I felt a calling to be in a role where I can pay it forward and help shape stories that reflect the world around us,” Ushkowitz echoed. “It’s incredibly empowering to champion narratives that center strong, dynamic Asian women in their full, authentic light. Being on this journey with Ally and the incredibly talented AAGC Originals team makes this chapter of my career even more special and fulfilling.”

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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