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Bruce Campbell Says He Has 5 Years to Live After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Give or Take’

“I’ve decided pretty specifically though to live with it, not die from it,” the “Evil Dead” actor adds

Bruce Campbell visits SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
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Bruce Campbell revealed that his doctor has given him a prognosis of about five years to live following his cancer diagnosis in March.

The “Evil Dead” star shared the update on his cancer battle on “The Adam Carolla Show” Wednesday, but he made clear that he does not plan to let his illness ruin his remaining years.

“I’ve decided pretty specifically though to live with it, not die from it,” the actor-director said. “Because you can go down a massive rabbit hole, the cancer rabbit hole is enormous … I won’t touch it with a 10- foot pole.”

He did not disclose what type of cancer he has, but told the podcast host that “the current thing is a five-year deal.”

“So, the prognosis is you have five years to live?” Carolla clarified.

“Give or take,” Campbell said, noting that this was a recent development.

Bruce Campbell visits SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 17, 2024 in New York City. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
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Campbell announced his cancer diagnosis back in March. He said then that his cancer was treatable not curable but did not provide a timeline. The actor ensured fans that he was “a tough old son-of-a-bitch” and planned to be around for awhile.

And, on Wednesday, the actor told Carolla about how the cancer diagnosis has affected him more mentally than physically.

“It’s really aside from the medical crap, it’s a fascinating thing that takes place because it messes with your head too,” he said. “Cancer creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. It’s not just — you don’t die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you.”

“It’s a whack-a-mole life, literally,” he continued. “Cancer compromises s–t inside your body. So then you go, ‘deal with that,’ so then you deal with that. And then you sort of wait for it to then compromise something else. Meanwhile, you’re trying to put out the whole fire.”

Campbell is currently bringing his latest film, “Ernie & Emma,” on an 18-date tour of Alamo Drafthouse locations that kicks off Friday in Los Angeles and wraps up Nov. 14 in Littleton, Colo.

“I got a movie to promote,” he said. “I’m free and clear when I promote this movie mentally.”

Watch Bruce Campbell’s full episode of “The Adam Carolla Show” above.

Bruce Campbell attends the Hysteria! press room during New York Comic Con 2024
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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  1. timewarpexpress@gmail.com Avatar
    timewarpexpress@gmail.com

    I love you Bruce! You do you, and keep keeping on! Wishing you the best possible scenario for this terrible, horrible, entirely rude uninvited piece of filth cancer journey… My kids and grandkids will see Bruce Campbell films! Will be sure of it. You’ll live forever.