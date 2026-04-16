Shia LaBeouf caught a stray from Bryan Cranston while the veteran actor was listening to his “Malcolm in the Middle” co-star Frankie Muniz reflect on his decision to not take on the role of Stanley Yelnats in “Holes.”

The conversation came up during Cranston and Muniz’s interview with Esquire on Wednesday, during which Muniz opened up about turning down “Holes” in order to star in “Agent Cody Banks.”

“I immediately picked ‘Agent Cody Banks,’” Muniz explained. Ultimately, LaBeouf went on to star in the 2003 prison comedy-drama.

“Holes” had moderate box office success, earning $71.4 million worldwide. The film, directed by Andrew Davis, also starred Khleo Thomas, Sigourney Weaver, Tim Blake Nelson, Jon Voight and more.

“And Shia LaBeouf ended up doing it, which I think kind of really catapulted his movie career,” Muniz shared, pondering if the opportunity could have changed his career trajectory: “Would I have been taken more seriously as an actor?”

But that’s when Cranston came in to console him, “You could have ended up with Shia LaBeouf’s life… Keep that one in. Shia, get some help.”

While Cranston didn’t explain his suggestion to LaBeouf, the “Honey Boy” star made headlines back in February after he was arrested for getting into a physical altercation during a New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration. He also went viral earlier that same week after getting into a bar fight and was ultimately arrested. He was eventually released and spotted back on the bar scene shortly after and has since made a virtual court appearance over the matter, per WWLTV.

“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” is now streaming on Hulu.