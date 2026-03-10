Candice Bergen Defends Daughter Chloe Malle’s Vogue Leadership Appointment: ‘She Worked Up to It’

Candice Bergen spoke out in defense of her daughter Chloe Malle’s appointment as Vogue’s head of editorial content, noting she didn’t just “talk her way into” replacing Anna Wintour.

The actress addressed her daughter’s big promotion in her Tuesday interview with AARP, six months after Malle was named Wintour’s successor following the famed media executive’s decision to step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. (Though Wintour ended her 37-year run as EIC, she did stay on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.)

Specifically, Bergen praised Malle’s new role as “no small thing,” adding, “She’s been at Vogue for 14 years, so she didn’t just talk her way into it … She worked up to it.”

As Bergen went on, the actress, best known for “Murphy Brown” and “Boston Legal,” said she was “so impressed” with Malle, also calling out her daughter’s successful private life.

“I think she’s wonderful with her kids,” Bergen added, “and she’s very lucky because she chose a great husband [Graham Albert], who is a fantastic father.”

Bergen isn’t the only one to sing Malle’s praises, given Wintour also publicly voiced her support for the journalist back in September.

“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour noted at the time. “At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader. Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.”

Wintour also applauded Malle as “one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion.”

Nonetheless, Malle’s promotion and ties to Hollywood sparked some criticism online last year, with many suggesting the veteran editor was merely a “nepo baby.”

She reclaimed the dig, however, noting in a September interview with the New York Times that she was a “proud ‘nepo baby.’”

Malle joined Vogue in 2011, when she joined the outlet as Social Editor, where she tackled everything from weddings to fashion to politics. From there, she rose to contributing editor, and later appointed to editor of Vogue.com.