Carla Jeffery Remembered: Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and More ‘Zombies’ Stars Pay Tribute

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Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and more cast members from the “Zombies” film series paid tribute to co-star Carla Jeffery following her death at 33.

On Wednesday, Kinney, who played Willa Lykensen in the Disney Channel musical movie franchise opposite Jeffery’s Bree, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the two together.

“This doesn’t feel real,” the “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” actress wrote. “Carla, the sweetest, most sparkly gal. You made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity.”

She continued. “I think part of why you brought such effervescence to Bree (aside from your immense talent) is because that’s really who you were in your heart; a bubbly, vivacious heart-of-gold cheerleader who loved nothing more than to uplift those around her.”

As Kinney went on, she noted that she felt “so grateful to have known [her] love,” adding, “I’m going to miss laughing with you, and watching you break out your signature splits on any and every dance floor.”

“You’re a legend in my eyes, and your legacy of bringing joy and comfort to people everywhere will live on forever,” she concluded. “I love you so much, CarlaBoo.”

Manheim, who led the musical trilogy as the titular zombie Zed Necrodopolis, voiced his support for Kinney during her grief, writing in the comments, “I love you chandlee.”

He then penned his own tribute for Jeffery on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Love you Carlaboo, the sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”

Manheim followed up this post with another story, sharing a humorous clip of Jeffery on “iCarly.” “I pray you would want this brought back real quick,” Manheim wrote alongside the video. “I f—in love you. Thank you for spreading so much joy.”

Trevor Tordjman, who played Bucky in the “Zombies” franchise, also paid tribute to Jeffery by sharing a cast photo on his Instagram Stories.

“Carla, you will be missed,” he wrote. “Will never forget your energy. Truly one of a kind.”

Jeffery’s talent agency, Alexander’s Talent Management, confirmed the news of her passing on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery. For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.”

A cause of death was not shared.

In addition to her work on “Zombies,” Jeffery was known for a 10-episode stint on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as appearances on “iCarly,” “Southland,” “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up” and “American Vandal.”