Dolly Parton’s Niece Explains Why Singer Kept Her Cancer Battle Private

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Jada Star, the niece of late country legend Dolly Parton, reflected on her aunt’s cancer battle, sharing why the singer chose to keep her health struggles private.

“You know, we kind of kept all that stuff real private,” Star noted in a Tuesday interview with Extra. “And so, she never wanted to worry anybody.”

Yet, given Parton worked up until her death at the age of 80 on Aug. 25, Star admitted she was still shocked when her aunt was admitted into the hospital.

“It’s been really difficult and very surreal,” Star said of how she’s doing in the wake of Parton’s death. “I think we all share that feeling. It’s also been really bittersweet because of this beautiful opportunity we’ve had to see how much the whole world loves her.”

Star highlighted the many tributes that have surfaced across the globe, including the memorial set up at Pigeon Forge’s Dollywood and New York City’s Empire State Building lighting up in a pink sparkle to pay tribute to Parton.

“All of these tributes have helped so much. To help us all through it,” she said. “I can’t remember a life without her in it. She would also tell us to start drying it up and start trying to get back to work and love each other real hard.”

Watch Star’s full interview below.

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As we previously reported, Parton passed away at the age of 80 last week following a brief battle with cancer. However, details on her specific diagnosis were not shared.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” Parton’s reps wrote in a statement at the time. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Their statement continued: “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Parton, who was best known for hits “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” as well as her acting career and philanthropic efforts, was mourned by countless notable figures, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jeff Bezos, Carol Burnett, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Eminem, Bill Clinton and Tim Cook all paying tribute to her.