Charlamagne tha God Is ‘Sick’ of People Making Celebrity Deaths About Themselves Amid Dolly Parton Tributes

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Charlamagne tha God did not appreciate celebrities using Dolly Parton’s death as an opportunity to discuss their interactions with her and make the moment about themselves.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club,” his co-host Loren LoRosa brought up Parton’s death and the celebrities who paid tribute to her legacy online.

“I’m sick of people making people’s death about them,” Charlamagne said. “It’s all about the interaction you had with the person as opposed to celebrating the person and their life.”

LoRosa pushed back, saying that she appreciated learning more about the country music icon and her work throughout her six-decade-long career.

“But what if it [online tributes] is to show the character of the person that people might not always know? Because I’ve never interacted with Dolly Parton,” she asked.

“I’ve never interacted with her either, but I’m very aware of all the charity work she did, especially in and around Nashville,” Charlamagne responded.

Charlamagne also argued that there have been plenty of testimonies about her character, generosity and charity while she was living. He did concede though that he comes from a different generation than his co-host, who is 15 years his junior.

The host ultimately mourned the “Jolene” singer’s death, saying that she is in a class of artist that transcends every demographic.

“There’s stars that have their niche followings but then there’s stars that transcend every race, every demographic, every age,” he said. “Dolly Parton was one of those stars.”

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Parton died Tuesday after a “brief battle with cancer,” according to her representatives. The country music star and philanthropist was 80.

“The Breakfast Club” also discusssed the tributes that poured in from her colleagues and those who were inspired by her, including Dionne Warwick, Reba McEntire and Beyoncé.

Parton played a significant role on Beyoncé’s first country album “Cowboy Carter.” Beyoncé put her own spin on the singer’s hit “Jolene,” and even included Parton as a narrator, featuring her on two tracks.

“Dolly you were the barometer … You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself,” Beyoncé wrote. “I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship.”