Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and More Pay Tribute to Chuck Norris: ‘He Was All American in Every Way’

Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and more stars and political figures shared their condolences and paid tribute to late actor and martial artist Chuck Norris.

“I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family,” Stallone said in an Instagram post about Norris on Friday, who he starred alongside in the 2012 action film “The Expendables 2.”

Lundgren, who also worked with Norris and Stallone on “The Expendables 2,” called Norris “the champ” in his tribute.

“Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model,” he wrote. “Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.”

Legendary author Stephen King remembered Norris’ film career and humor in a series of X posts.

“My fave Chuck Norris joke: Chuck doesn’t flush the toilet, he scares the shit out of it,” King said. “Second fave: When he was born, Chuck Norris drove his mother home from the hospital. Seriously, I thought he was great. [His film] SILENT RAGE scared the hell out of my boys…and me.”

My fave Chuck Norris joke: Chuck doesn't flush the toilet, he scares the shit out of it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 20, 2026

Even the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu reflected on the news of his “friend” Norris’ death.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend,” he said. “Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world. May his memory be a blessing.”

Sara and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend.



Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world.



May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/LVaulthu50 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 20, 2026

Norris died on Friday at the age of 86. News of Norris’ death comes a day after reports surfaced that the action star was hospitalized in Hawaii.

His family shared the news in a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” his family said. “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” their statement continued. “While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Many folks in Hollywood have come together to celebrate and remember Norris. Check out some of their posts below.

My prayers to Gina, Aaron and family. Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn’t just get wings, he gets even. https://t.co/MMsBb4N9fH — Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) March 20, 2026

The Icon, Chuck Norris, has passed away.



Rest in peace, my friend. I’ll see you in Heaven.



Also, in breaking news, the Grim Reaper was found dead after attempting to take Chuck Norris to the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/jCcbkIWdjJ — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 20, 2026

Texas has lost a legend.



All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris. He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon, and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives. Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the… pic.twitter.com/1WwitoHM1F — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 20, 2026

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris. A good man, a great friend, and a legend in his own time. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/h6VnZL6uWw — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris was what cool looks like, and everybody knew it.



He was an American icon who loved our country and our Constitution. His voice will be missed.https://t.co/wpwg7N5Ws1 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 20, 2026

Today we say goodbye to a true American icon.



Chuck Norris was a symbol of strength, discipline, and unwavering character.



From his service in the United States Air Force to becoming a world champion martial artist and one of the most recognizable faces in American television,… pic.twitter.com/fOyEg2IozN — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 20, 2026