Comedian Moshe Kasher Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Urges HPV Vaccines: ‘My Life Has Been Terror’

Comedian Moshe Kasher revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer following surgery earlier this week.

Kasher, a stand-up comedian, writer and actor known for his memoir “Kasher in the Rye,” shared the diagnosis and details of his treatment, describing how doctors discovered a tumor in his tonsil while he was working on a film project.

“Three months ago. While in Savannah. Producing the new Judd Apatow/Glen Powell movie. ‘The Comeback King.’ Which is going to rule so hard. I found a bump on my tonsil. It was cancer. Which did no rule so hard,” he said.

The comedian underwent a major procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to remove the cancer.

“Two days ago. A Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me.

“My tongue was clamped and yanked out of my mouth and is so swollen and bruised. I sound like ‘I Am Sam.’”

Kasher described the experience as “terrifying,” while noting he continued working during treatment.

“This has been the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my life. My life has been terror. Meditation. Tears. And medical planning (Oh, and 12 hours days on set pitching jokes.) I truly cannot believe I managed to work an entire movie while dealing with this. But Judd could not have been a more kind, supportive and nurturing friend all while on the verge of a 5-Hour Energy overdose from his terrifying habit.”

He also praised the medical staff treating him and said he expects to recover fully, though further treatment may still be required.

“The people at Cedars are all such kind pros and I feel like I’m in the best hands possible. I’m in pain and I’m in the middle of a very difficult process. It’s gonna be a long summer. But the good news is the cancer that I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone). I will find out next week if I need radiation or not but regardless I will be ok and back to being a cool dude asap.”

Kasher also used the post to raise awareness about HPV-related cancers, encouraging vaccination and early screening.

“The other bit of good news is that this is cancer you get from sex. So it’s cool that not you know I’ve officially had that,” he said. “The bad news is HPV positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 35. Get checked and vaccinate your damn kids! Work out your RFK anxieties on the measles if you must. Trust me. You do not want your kids to go through this. As for going through this – I am. I will continue. I will get better. I’m so grateful I have a life that’s worth living and a kid to raise this Father’s day.”

He closed the post by expressing gratitude to his friends, family and medical team.

“Thanks to Natasha and all of my wonderful friends who have been so supportive. I woke up on that operating table so flooded with emotions and gratitude for my life and the gift of consciousness. I can’t wait to go back to work. but for now – I breathe. I walk. I eat. I survive. I live.”