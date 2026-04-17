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Singer D4vd Arrested for the Murder of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas

The alt-pop artist who rose to fame on Fortnite, birth name David Burke, will be held without bail after Rivas’ body was found in his impounded Tesla last fall

D4vd during Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
D4vd during Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025. (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A 21-year-old singer D4vd was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a teenage girl found in the trunk of his Tesla in September.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the “Romantic Homicide” singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested by the Robbery-Homicide Division for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez and is being held without bail.

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration. Authorities found Hernandez’s decomposed remains in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered in D4vd’s name last September. Hernandez was reported missing three times in the final year of her life, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, after running away from home in April 2024.

Officers were called to a tow yard on Sept. 8 after reports that a foul odor had wafted from an impounded vehicle after a couple of weeks. Police then found a dismembered body that had been placed inside of a bag in the front trunk of the vehicle.

At the time that Hernandez’s dead body was found in the alt-pop singer’s car, a spokesperson for the musician said he was “fully cooperating with authorities.” According to an NBC Los Angeles report in November, the artist was no longer cooperative.

D4vd released his debut studio album “Withered” in 2025 and went on tour in August. His shows were suspended Sept. 19 following the death of Hernandez. The deluxe edition of his album was also shelved after her body was found in his car.

More to come…

Stephen A. Smith
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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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