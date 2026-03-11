Rihanna Mansion Shooting: 35-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

Ivana Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old Florida woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s home, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed the charges in a press conference Tuesday, where he declared that his office “intend[s] to convict Ms. Ortiz of all the charges which have been leveled at this point beyond a reasonable doubt to either a judge or a jury.”

As Hochman went on, he summarized the allegations against Ortiz, alleging the woman drove to Rihanna’s residence in Beverly Hills around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, where she pointed a semi-automatic weapon and fired multiple times at the home. Hochman confirmed that Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, as well as her mother and two staffers, were inside the residence at the time.

The DA noted Ortiz was arrested after she traveled through Beverly Hills, Calif. to the nearby neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. Hochman then took a moment to thank both the LAPD and the BHPD “for their very quick, timely and prompt actions,” adding that Ortiz, if convicted of these charges, “is facing up to life in state prison.” Ortiz’s bail has been set by the court at $1,875,000.

Before taking questions for the press, Hochman issued a public warning for any future wrongdoers, “I want everyone to understand in this county that you should absolutely feel safe in your residence and in your neighborhood and in your community, that safety is something we will work incredibly hard to protect.”

He continued: “And when an individual comes into our community and decides to shoot it up, that individual be will be arrested and held fully accountable for her actions — in this case and in all cases in which it affects similar situations throughout our county. Again, the message is very simple and very clear, come into this county from Florida, come into this county from anywhere in this county, and we will arrest you, we will prosecute you and we will punish you if you want to engage in shooting at inhabited dwellings, at people or in any similar circumstance.”

Watch Hochman’s full statement above.