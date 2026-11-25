Jan Ravnik dropped an expletive after he and his partner Tatyana Ali performed their freestyle routine on the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 finale Tuesday night.

Co-host Julianne Hough noticed the professional dancer becoming emotional after his first freestyle dance and asked what he was feeling. He held back his tears but let something else slip.

“She f–king killed it,” Ravnik said after sarcastically revealing that Hough was on his “Dead to Me” list.

The expletive was bleeped out on the live broadcast on ABC and Disney+, but the audience in the ballroom heard it loud and clear.

The duo were one of five finalists in the “DWTS” finale. They performed a futuristic freestyle routine to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

Ali and Ravnik kicked off the night with a salsa routine to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL & SOLTO (FR), where she earned all 9s. Her instant dance round was a jive, which caught the actress off guard before she blew the judges away.

The other competitors going for the Mirrorball Trophy included Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech.

For the first time in the show’s history, “Dancing With the Stars” aired live nationwide for its finale.

While the ballroom competition show typically airs three hours later on the West Coast than its East Coast airing, the three-hour finale aired live in every U.S. time zone.

The change-up in airing times meant that viewers would be able to vote live for their favorite couples as the finale unfolded and the finale five couples were narrowed down to one winning couple.

During the finale, reigning champion Robert Irwin announced that “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” was renewed for a second season and that fans could apply.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.