Demi Moore’s Physical Appearance at Cannes Sparks Debate and Concern: ‘She Looks Like a Skeleton’

Demi Moore‘s red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival sparked debate and concern Tuesday evening, with many fans comparing the Oscar nominee to “a skeleton.”

The actress went viral for her appearance after the New York Post posted photos from her appearance in the South of France on X, celebrating the Oscar nominee’s “toned arms” for taking “center stage” at the industry event.

However, many X users disagreed with the outlet’s take on Moore’s red carpet appearance, with many voicing concern for the actress’ health due to her slim figure.

“I will never understand why Hollywood celebrates this,” journalist Scott Menzel wrote in response. “She does not look well and she’s a stunning woman. Look at how gorgeous she was in ‘The Substance.’ There is a real difference between being healthy and in shape vs. unhealthy and starving yourself.”

Demi Moore’s toned arms take center stage on Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet https://t.co/a95B7Zb0J9 pic.twitter.com/7D3g2F2shC — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2026

TV writer Eden Dranger expressed a similar sentiment, writing on X, “They aren’t ‘toned’ they’re lacking any sort of fat and she’s wasting away and Jesus f—king Christ this is not normal, this an undiagnosed eating disorder!”

Podcaster Riley Gaines bluntly wrote, “She actually looks like she’s on the brink of death.”

“That’s not toned,” another X user chimed in. “That’s f–king disgusting. She looks like a skeleton.”

However, a handful of Moore’s fans came to her defense amid the criticism, stating the “Ghost” actress looked “pretty good” for being 63.

“She looks pretty good for her age,” the X user noted. “90% of women are overweight and we pick on the slim ones.” Another fan added: “No. Come on. She’s just a 63-year-old woman who puts the work in to stay lean and toned, and unfortunately for aging women that has side-effects for their looks.”

A third expressed empathy for Moore, writing, “It’s awful. The idea that you simply can’t age in Hollywood.”

Moore was in attendance for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, with her stylist, Brad Goreski, sharing a closer look at the ensemble on his Instagram.

The Hollywood veteran received a fair bit of praise in the comments of Goreski’s post, with Rita Wilson even calling the look “one of my most favorites dresses on you.”