Demi Moore Thinks Hollywood Must Find Ways to Work With AI, Even If We Probably Haven’t Protected Ourselves From It

The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival is underway in France, and jury member Demi Moore is already addressing one of the more nuanced aspects of modern filmmaking: Artificial Intelligence.

“The reality is, that to resist, I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here, and so to fight it is, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose,” she told reporters at a Tuesday press conference. “So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path to take.”

“To your question of ‘Are we doing enough to protect ourselves?’ I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that. My inclination would be to say probably not,” Moore added. “Part of art is about expression. So if we start censoring ourselves, then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is, I think, where we can discover truth and answers.”

“There really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical — it comes from the soul,” she continued. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by fellow jury members Laura Wandel, Chloé Zhao, Ruth Negga and jury president Park Chan-wook for the Day 1 panel at the Palais des Festivals. Elsewhere, the South Korean director was asked about bringing politics into movies after the topic proved controversial at the Berlinale earlier this year.

“Just because a work of art has a political statement, it should not be considered an enemy of art. At the same time, just because a film is not making a political statement, that film should not be ignored,” Park said, via translation. “Even if we are to make a brilliant political statement, if it’s not expressed artfully enough, it would just be propaganda. So what I want to say is that art and politics are not concepts that are in conflict with each other — as long as they are artistically expressed, they are valuable.”

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23, kicking off on Tuesday with Pierre Salvadori’s “The Electric Kiss” (La Vénus électrique) and an Honorary Palmes d’Or for Peter Jackson.