Anne Hathaway, Jerry Bruckheimer, Bob Iger and More Named 2026 Disney Legends

Disney revealed its next lineup of Disney Legends Award recipients on Thursday morning, and this year’s class includes its most recent CEO, some beloved voice actors, and more.

The Disney Legends Award is the company’s highest honor, with the ceremony taking place on the final day of the company’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa, taking place August 14, 15, and 16, 2026, in Anaheim, California.

This year’s class of legends includes Bob Iger, Susan Egan, Dwayne Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Alan Tudyk, the Jonas Brothers, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, Eric Goldberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chris Berman and Kim Irvine.

Iger is, of course, the most recent CEO of the company, who “led Disney to unprecedented creative and business success, building on Disney’s rich history of unforgettable storytelling and serving as steward of the world’s most respected and beloved brands.”

Anne Hathaway is one of Disney’s first live-action princesses — and still one of the only live-action queens — having played Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.” She joins her onscreen grandmother Julie Andrews as a Disney Legend, and is set to return for a third “Princess Diaries” film.”

Susan Egan is perhaps best known for voicing Megara in “Hercules,” though millennials might also recognize her from the Disney Channel Original Movie “Gotta Kick It Up!” Alan Tudyk is also a longtime voice actor with the studio, with roles in “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Frozen” and more.

Dwayne Johnson has starred in the “Moana” films, “Jungle Cruise” and more for Disney, and returns once again this summer to reprise his role of Maui in the live-action “Moana.”

The Jonas Brothers and Lin-Manuel Miranda are, of course, being recognized for their musical contributions to the Disney canon, while Goldberg is a longtime Disney animator known for working on, well, legendary characters like the Genie in “Aladdin.”

Bruckheimer is the super-producer behind Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise, while Berman has largely shaped the sound and look of ESPN. Irvine is being lauded for her “decades of leadership at Walt Disney Imagineering, [which] left an indelible mark on Disney parks and experiences.”

Ryan Seacrest will host this year’s ceremony, which will be available for fans to stream on Disney+.