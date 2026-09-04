Dolly Parton’s Sister Says ‘Fake AI Garbage’ Has Been Challenging to Ignore After the Singer’s Death

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Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton asked fans and internet trolls to “show more compassion” in their tributes to the late singer rather than sharing “fake AI garbage.”

Stella shared a lengthy statement in an Instagram post Friday, first thanking the fans who have shown “genuine” support to the Parton family in the week and a half since Dolly’s death before encouraging fans to take a page out of Dolly’s book.

“Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers,” Stella wrote.

“There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it’s been challenging to absorb and or ignore,” she continued.

The singer-songwriter in her own right said that those creators would move on to the next thing, but it still affected the Parton family’s grieving process.

“Those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation,” she said.

“It’s not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets,” Stella added. “At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself?”

She acknowledged, though, that not all of the tributes pouring out for Dolly have been negative. The “I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight” singer said that her big sister would be “surprised and delighted” by the love her family has been shown in the weeks since her death.

“She loved her fans and the public in general. That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye,” she concluded. “She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy.”

Stella remembered her sister as a positive influence to the world since she was born. In her first statement following her death, she spoke of the sisters’ Tuesday early morning coffee chats that they kept up into the later stages of life.

Her sister also shared how strong and gracious Dolly was in the face of criticism and hate against her.

“I walked along side her my entire life and witnessed and experienced many of the same slights and insults even through this recent loss in our lives,” she wrote. “Finally, I ask that you show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life. Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others.”

Read Stella Parton’s full statement regarding online chatter following her sister’s death above.

Dolly died Aug. 25 at 80 years old after a brief battle with cancer.