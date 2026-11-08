Celebs Flock to Druski’s ‘SNL’: Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Crash Goodnights

This week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” marked a first in the show’s 51-season history as Druski became the first content creator to host the show, and celebrities were out in full force to support the wildly popular online personality.

The show opened with Texas senator-elect James Talarico crashing the cold open, then Emma Stone showed up in Druski’s monologue, and then Walton Goggins performed alongside The Strokes during one of the musical segments.

But it was at the “SNL” goodnights segment of the show, at the very end, when even more A-listers showed up. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle surprised Druski while he was saying his farewell to the audience, and a visibly shook Druski exclaimed, “Oh my God!” as the two took the stage.

Then eagle-eyed viewers also spotted Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the background, along with Stone, Goggins and Talarico standing on the packed stage.

Jordan and Butler didn’t appear in any sketches, but their cameos likely have to do with Goggins’ musical performance where he danced while The Strokes played their recent single “Going Shopping.” Jordan and Butler are currently filming the feature film reboot “Miami Vice ’85,” in which Goggins also stars, and no doubt the “Fallout” actor invited the actors to come to “SNL” with him on Saturday and hang out while the blockbuster is in production in New York. Then they found their way to the stage.

Chappelle is, of course, a regular presence on the “Saturday Night Live” stage, having hosted in the immediate aftermath of both of Donald Trump’s presidential wins. As always, he showed up at goodnights with a cigarette in hand.

The enthusiasm from all echoed the reaction to enlisting Druski to host, as “SNL” finally crossed paths with the exploding creator ecosystem. Indeed, Druski starred in several notable sketches throughout the night, including a “You Can See Everything” parody in which he played Elizabeth Holmes.