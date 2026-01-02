Eric Adams Blasts Andy Cohen’s ‘Sloppy Drunken’ New Year’s Eve Rant: ‘Public Intoxication Is a Disease’

Eric Adams is firing back at Andy Cohen, claiming the TV host has a drinking problem after he took aim at the former New York City mayor during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper.

“Another sloppy drunken rant. If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him,” Adams wrote in an X post. “Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again. Seek help. AAA: Andy’s Alcohol Anonymous. “

My response to @Andy: AA.

Another sloppy drunken rant.

If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help.

He was safe in Times Square… https://t.co/ACAIkEKLkT — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 1, 2026

Cohen, who had been drinking with Anderson Cooper and actor B.J. Novak as the trio rung in the New Year together, went after Adams as New York was preparing to swear in Zohran Mamdani as the city’s new mayor.

“I gotta say, watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic —,” Cohen said before he was interrupted by Cooper who warned “Don’t. Don’t.”

“He got his pardons,” Cohen replied, as Novak said: “We’re going to have to cut you off.”

“I just want to say, you got your pardons. Now go off into the sunset,” he said. “Go dance away. We’ll see you at all the parties. You partied your way through four years, we’ll see you at all the clubs.”

In 2024, Adams was indicted on federal charges connected to a corruption investigation. However, rather than being pardoned, the charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Cohen’s rant about Adams didn’t stop there.

“I will say this. I think he may have dented the rat population. I think he got rid of some of the rats. But isn’t that a metaphor of sorts,” Cohen added. “Let’s call it as it is. Honestly. Guess what. It is 2026, and there are less rats.”

“Fewer,” Novak corrected. “Fewer rats.”

“We gotta cut you off” — CNN’s New Year show goes OFF THE RAILS as Anderson Cooper and comic B.J. Novak try to halt Andy Cohen’s slurred rant on Democratic NY Mayor Adams.



“Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic, horrible [term],” Cohen mutters as Cooper tries to… pic.twitter.com/u6O5AU1HVM — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 1, 2026

On Thursday morning, Cohen wrote on Instagram: “What a wild ride! Thanks to my pal @andersoncooper for having me back, and for having my back always. We had a ball and yes I’d venture to say we were a tad overserved (by me)…”

This isn’t the first time Cohen has gone after an outgoing New York City mayor. During CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage ringing in 2022, Cohen knocked then outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

After that rant caught major media attention, Cohen replied: “I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve”

A representative for Cohen did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on Adams’ response.