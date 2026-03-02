Eric Dane’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Respiratory Failure Tied to ALS

Less than two weeks after Eric Dane’s death, the beloved “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” star’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the actor died of respiratory failure with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, as a contributing cause. The contents of Dane’s death certificate were first reported by People on Monday.

Dane was diagnosed with ALS in 2025, sharing the diagnosis with the public in April.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

The actor, most famous for his roles as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria,” died Feb. 19 at the age of 53 after a public battle with the disease. An outspoken advocate for ALS visibility and treatment, the actor appeared last year on “Brilliant Minds” as a 9/11 firefighter diagnosed with ALS, a project that earned him a 10-minute standing ovation. He is also slated to appear in “Euphoria” Season 3 on HBO.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” his family said in a Feb. 19 statement. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

In a Netflix special premiered after his death, Dane also participated in “Famous Last Words,” an interview docuseries where celebrities take part in on-camera interviews that release after their deaths. Dane used the final moments of the interview to speak directly to his daughters.

“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you,” the actor concluded. “Those are my last words.”