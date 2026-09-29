Erika Kirk Says She Is ‘Fixated and Paranoid’ on ‘Going to Heaven’ to Reunite With Husband Charlie

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Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk told Vanity Fair in a wide-ranging profile published Tuesday that she is “so fixated and paranoid” on “going to Heaven” to be reunited with her late husband, Charlie.

Kirk’s husband, Turning Point founder and late conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at a public speaking event last September. Eight days later, she was publicly appointed his successor and the de factor leader of Turning Point USA, a decision that multiple board members and close allies of Turning Point all told Vanity Fair was a wish Charlie made clear before his death.

A year later, Kirk told Vanity Fair every decision she makes now as Turning Point CEO, as well as the mother to her and her late husband’s two kids, is based on one question: “Will this bring me closer to heaven or further away from it?”

“I am so fixated and paranoid of having anything keeping me from going to Heaven to be reunited with my husband,” Kirk explained. In the same interview, she described herself as “built different,” adding, “I do not know how to explain it other than this world will not break me.”

Regarding the video that went viral last year of Kirk kissing her late husband during an open casket ceremony after his death, she told Vanity Fair, “I don’t regret doing that.”

Kirk further revealed that she met her late husband eight years ago, just after she’d finished a brief stint filming episodes of Bravo’s “Summer House,” telling Vanity Fair, “My role would’ve been the Bible-​banging Christian girl who doesn’t party.” (She went on to appear in just two episodes of the reality series.)

When asked about her political alignment, Kirk avoided getting too specific about her own views. “We voted similarly,” she told the outlet of her and her husband’s political stances.

While Erika has come under constant criticism from some of her husband’s supporters and, in some cases, been the subject of outright conspiracy theories about his death, Charlie’s mother Kathryn spoke to the media for the first time to show her support for her late son’s widowed wife.

“We were 100 percent behind her,” Kathryn told Vanity Fair of Erika’s appointment as Turning Point CEO. “Erika and I have, through the trauma, grown closer.”

“We knew Charlie in a way that no one else did,” she added. “We can look at each other’s eyes and we know the depth of our despair.”